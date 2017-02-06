BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects Frontline offer
* DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unsolicited proposal from Frontline.
Feb 6 Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp Ltd :
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
SYDNEY, Feb 6 Asian shares crept up on Monday as Wall Street gathered momentum into a busy week of earnings with more than 100 major companies due to report, while the dollar was again hobbled by a lack of progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus.
NEW YORK, Feb 5 With Americans' attention more finely tuned to the political climate under U.S. President Donald Trump, brands that dove headfirst into that conversation generated the most reaction from viewers during Sunday's Super Bowl.