BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Reyon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 350 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 4.52 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZwZfvO
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc