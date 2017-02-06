(Adds company forecast)
Feb 6 (Reuters)-
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 190.08 152.76 250.00 - 270.00
(+24.4 pct) (+28.5 pct) (+16.8 - +26.1 pct)
Operating 21.48 23.78 27.00 - 33.00
(-9.7 pct) (+60.5 pct) (+3.8 - +26.8 pct)
Recurring 22.05 24.20 27.00 - 33.00
(-8.9 pct) (+46.3 pct) (+6.6 - +30.3 pct)
Net 17.06 13.54 17.00 - 21.00
(+26.0 pct) (+24.0 pct) (-14.5 - +5.6 pct)
EPS 139.76 yen 111.01 yen 139.39 yen - 172.19 yen
EPS Diluted 139.51 yen 110.79 yen
Ann Div 48.00 yen 41.00 yen - 51.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 div 38.00 yen 31.00 yen - 41.00 yen
NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd.
