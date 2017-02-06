Feb 6 Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to take over stock administration business for golf local subsidiaries from wholly owned unit Tokyo Tatemono Resort, on April 1

* Says co plans to merge with Tokyo Tatemono Resort's wholly owned unit which is engaged in operation of golf course, on April 1

* Tokyo Tatemono Resort's wholly owned unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)