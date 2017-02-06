Feb 6 Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for common stock and 125 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016

* Total dividend amount is 1.87 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nfY2YD

