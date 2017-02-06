BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Says 4,250 units of its ninth series warrants were exercised to 425,000 shares of its common stock on Feb. 6
* Says exercise price at 516 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W0X96J
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc