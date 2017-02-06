BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy's share trade to resume on Feb 7
Feb 6 Modern Avenue Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 210 million yuan to 290 million yuan
* In the previous release, the co expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 100 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 10.2 million yuan
* Comments that expenses on closing lossmaking stores and exchange loss are the main reasons for the forecast
* Says its Hunan-based energy tech unit filed lawsuit against a Chengdu-based firm for procurement contract dispute and received civil judgment
