BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Pangen Biotech Inc :
* Says first series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 250,000 shares of the company at 4,800 won/share as of Feb. 6
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc