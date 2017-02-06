BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc