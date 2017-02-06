BRIEF-Tube Investments Dec-qtr profit after tax up 67 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
Feb 6 Unipres Corp :
* Says co plans to distribute 2,650,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,348 yen per share via private placement to Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc
* To raise 6.22 billion yen in total through private placement
* Says placement date is Feb. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UklDYT
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
LONDON, Feb 6 British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.