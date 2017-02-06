BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Samsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 28th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10.2 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Feb. 6, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 4,102 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iCQoy4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc