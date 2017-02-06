BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says certificate issued to the co's capsule production line and the valid period is until Jan. 23, 2022
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc