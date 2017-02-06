BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan says lawsuit of unit
* Says its Hunan-based energy tech unit filed lawsuit against a Chengdu-based firm for procurement contract dispute and received civil judgment
Feb 6 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says its share trade to resume on Feb 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lf673p
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its Hunan-based energy tech unit filed lawsuit against a Chengdu-based firm for procurement contract dispute and received civil judgment
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says has made an agreement with Scandinavian brand house (SBH) to acquire its Pandora store network in South Africa, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Réunion on July 3