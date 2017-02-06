BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Orient Pharma Co Ltd :
* Says it got market license in U.S for its hypolipidemic generic drug named Pitavastatin
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bQqaTp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc