BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 600 million yuan ($87.45 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says share trade to resume on Feb 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kJu2KC; bit.ly/2kyn2xH
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc