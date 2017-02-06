BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.24 billion yuan ($180.73 million) from 1.36 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2leWOiS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8609 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Patient recruitment completed for phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc