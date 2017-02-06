UPDATE 5-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
Feb 6 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says its unit receives document on punishment by authorities related to its new energy car subsidies
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2leZvRz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Automakers agree to aim for early realization of partnership
* Sticks to long-held policy of building one-third of cars at home (Adds Toyota comments, details on production)
PARIS, Feb 6 Western European car sales rose 9.5 percent in January on buoyant demand in France, Germany and Italy, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.