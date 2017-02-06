BofA says proposed U.S. border tax could weigh on natgas prices
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the enactment of a prospective U.S. border adjustment tax could lash U.S. natural gas prices if Mexico retaliates.
Feb 6 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Says company owner Zhu Dehong is assisting authorities in investigation
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lfkRiD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the enactment of a prospective U.S. border adjustment tax could lash U.S. natural gas prices if Mexico retaliates.
MILAN, Feb 6 UniCredit began Italy's biggest corporate share sale on Monday in an attempt to raise 13 billion euros ($14 billion) to rebuild the bank's capital after a balance sheet clean up.
* Companies will retain existing management (Recasts, adds analyst comments)