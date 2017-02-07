Fitch: MPM's Divestment Plan Will Not Affect Its Profile

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 07 (Fitch) PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk's (MPM, BB-/Stable) plans to divest 20% of its shares in its subsidiary, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF, A-(idn)/Stable), will not affect its rating or the rating on its outstanding bonds, as MPMF is not a guarantor, says Fitch Ratings. MPM announced on 3 February 2016 its plan to sell a portion of its shares in MPMF to its strategic partner, JACCS C