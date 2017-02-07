BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Wooridul Huebrain Ltd :
* Says it will sell 933,331 shares of Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd, a car installment and lease firm, for 1.40 billion won
* Says it will hold 1.8 percent stake(1.7 million shares) in Deutsch Financial Co., Ltd after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ODO3bc
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ODO3bc
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application