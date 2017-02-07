BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Ildong Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4.6 million shares of the company in public offering, at 21,513 won/share, to raise 98.98 billion won in proceeds for investment fund
