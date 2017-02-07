BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Jeju Bank :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 2.21 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/31QFwU
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.