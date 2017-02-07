BRIEF-Starz launches on AT&T streaming service DirecTV Now
* Starz launches on AT&T streaming service DirecTV Now Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Pan Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 5.65 billion won contract with SBS to produce TV drama "Whisper"
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, hurt by a drop in advertising revenue at ESPN and a lack of hit movie releases compared with a year earlier.
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 European Union institutions moved a step closer on Tuesday to letting consumers access their online subscriptions for services like Netflix or Sky when they travel across the bloc.