BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Care Twentyone Corp :
* Says it repurchased 6,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 18,216,900 yen in total, from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31
* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/URdizJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application