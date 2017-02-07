BRIEF-S&T Motiv to pay annual dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Ohashi Technica Inc :
* Says the co's US-based unit plans to set up a JV, OHASHI NAKAHYO U.S.A.,INC., with Japan-based auto parts firm
* Says the new JV to be capitalized at $6 million and the unit to hold 90 percent stake in it
* Says effective in April
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WR72Od
* Says the co completed repurchase of 3.0 million shares for 4.43 billion yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Feb. 8
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 7 Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper mine told Reuters.