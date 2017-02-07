BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
Feb 7 TV Asahi Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Shizuoka Asahi Television Co Ltd to 31.65 percent from 19.90 percent currently
* Says it plans to raise stake in Higashinippon Broadcasting Co Ltd to 27.00 percent from 19.90 percent currently
* Says it plans to raise stake in Fukushima Broadcasting Co Ltd to 27.25 percent from 19.92 percent currently
* Transaction will be implemented in March
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rNyc4l
* Liberty Global-On Feb 2 Virgin Media Investment Holdings entered £865 million additional facility accession deed pursuant to Virgin Media credit agreement
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: