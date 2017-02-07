BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute says exercise of warrants
* Says 6,500 of its 9th series warrants were exercised into 650,000 shares, on Feb. 8, at price of 599 yen per share
Feb 7 Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vA8Iw3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 6,500 of its 9th series warrants were exercised into 650,000 shares, on Feb. 8, at price of 599 yen per share
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)