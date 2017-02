Feb 7 Aoyama Zaisan Networks Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy back 577,600 shares(4.9 percent stake) for 363.9 million yen, via takeover bid

* Says the repurchase price is set at 630 yen per share

* Says the repurchase period from Feb. 8 to March 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oWC8OL

