Feb 7 Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc
:
* Says co plans to fully acquire Toyoshoji, a firm engaged
in food through stock swap, with effective on March 1
* One share of Toyoshoji's stock will be exchanged with
14,634.15 shares of co's stock
* 14,634,150 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* Along with the stock swap, Toyoshoji's parent company
Tanaka Bungo Shoten Inc will own 10.69 percent stake in co up
from 0 percent and will be the top shareholder after transaction
* Change will occur on March 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Y4pgES
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)