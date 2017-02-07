Feb 7 Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc :

* Says co plans to fully acquire Toyoshoji, a firm engaged in food through stock swap, with effective on March 1

* One share of Toyoshoji's stock will be exchanged with 14,634.15 shares of co's stock

* 14,634,150 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* Along with the stock swap, Toyoshoji's parent company Tanaka Bungo Shoten Inc will own 10.69 percent stake in co up from 0 percent and will be the top shareholder after transaction

* Change will occur on March 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Y4pgES

