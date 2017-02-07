BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Says 4,250 of its 9th series warrants were exercised into 425,000 shares, on Feb. 7, at price of 516 yen per share
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application