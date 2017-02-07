BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Anygen Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 revenue to be 7 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/U5LjWc
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision