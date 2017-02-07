Feb 7 Janus Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd :

* Says it will use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary, which will be engaged in intelligent manufacturing system integration services

* Says it will use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary, which will be engaged in investment in small and medium-sized science and technology enterprises

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z2xmyJ

