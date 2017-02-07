BRIEF-MDxHealth awarded ConfirmMDx testing contract by US VA
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 7 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 37.8 percent y/y at 502.0 million yuan ($72.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ljP8wE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - C hanging her son's nappy, a wry smile flickered across Aisha's face as she recalled the power she wielded as the wife of a leading Boko Haram commander, living in the jihadists' forest stronghold in northeast Nigeria.