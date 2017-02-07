Feb 7 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 45.4 million yuan to 56.8 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 11.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from new energy auto business and lossmaking unit returns to profit are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7A8I0l

