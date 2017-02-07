Feb 7 Jih Lin Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a memorandum of cooperation with SH Materials Co.,Ltd.

* Says it will buy all stakes in Malaysian SH Precision Sdn. Bhd., Suzhou SH Precision Co., Ltd. and SH Precision Co., Ltd. held by SH Materials Co.,Ltd.

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Siw33P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)