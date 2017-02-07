BRIEF-Catella sells and reinvests in Netherlands
* Took decision to sell office building at Middenlaan 14-16 in Amsterdam above market value
Feb 7 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says it gets central bank approval to issue tier-2 capital bonds worth up to 40 billion yuan ($5.81 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lf37qS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signs MOU with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar in areas of education, research, and community development Source: (http://bit.ly/2lmov9M) Further company coverage: )
STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday and proposed a lower-than-expected annual dividend as rising loan losses weighed on the result.