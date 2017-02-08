BRIEF-Italy's Recordati sees 2019 sales at around 1.45 bln euros
* sees 2019 sales at around 1.45 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Feb 8 A&D Co Ltd :
* Says the co repurchased 1 million shares for 476 million yen as planned on Feb. 7
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aZBLPz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* sees 2019 sales at around 1.45 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Feb 9 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:
* Acorda therapeutics inc - span-pd trial met primary endpoint