BRIEF-Duncan Engineering appoints Akshat Goenka as MD
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
Feb 8 S&T Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 350 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 5.53 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vPvqjF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.
* Business is expected to achieve low double digit full year turnover growth