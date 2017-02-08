UPDATE 2-Nokia seeks to buy Finnish telecoms software firm Comptel for $370 mln
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
Feb 8 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd :
* Says the co's wholly owned subsidiary plans to sell three units, which are engaged in manufacturing of lead frames, to Jih Lin Technology Co., Ltd
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Tf97iP
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Tf97iP
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy