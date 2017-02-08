Feb 8 Advance Residence Investment Corp :

* Says the co plans to issue 26th series unsecured REIT bonds for 2 billion yen via public offering

* Says the interest rate at 0.18 percent

* Says subscription date on Feb. 8 and payment date on Feb. 17

* Says maturity on Aug. 17, 2022

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aKZQEx

