BRIEF-SSH Communications Security to cease giving revenue, earnings guidance
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
Feb 8 Ahnlab Inc :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 700 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 6.08 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XnuPHS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy
* Q4 net sales 575.9 million Swedish crowns ($65 million)versus 559.2 million crowns year ago