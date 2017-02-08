Feb 8 Sports Seoul Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is Feb. 9, 2020, coupon rate is 8 percent and yield to maturity is 8 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 2,735 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent for the bonds

