BRIEF-North Media EBIT ex items down at DKK 10.5 million
* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year ago
Feb 8 Sports Seoul Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is Feb. 9, 2020, coupon rate is 8 percent and yield to maturity is 8 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 2,735 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent for the bonds
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WzhF7M
* Says its environmental protection unit won two bids for energy saving technology reform project in Xiamen and road lighting engineering project in Hunan