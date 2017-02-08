BRIEF-Blirt unit flags up production problems
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
Feb 8 Anygen Co Ltd :
* Says KDBCapital has sold 278,000 shares of the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 percent from 5.6 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QKWtVl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons
* Says it signed a 15.53 billion won contract with UNICEF to provide vaccine