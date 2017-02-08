UPDATE 2-Nokia seeks to buy Finnish telecoms software firm Comptel for $370 mln
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
Feb 8 Daea TI Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/dFlKhE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy