(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 211.36 236.83 59.00 (-10.8 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+13.9 pct) Operating 14.05 29.45 7.00 (-52.3 pct) (+14.8 pct) (+93.7 pct) Recurring 9.92 25.54 4.50 (-61.2 pct) (+16.5 pct) (+68.2 pct) Net 6.59 19.75 3.00 (-66.6 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+90.3 pct) EPS 22.46 yen 70.06 yen 10.23 yen EPS Diluted 67.77 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent