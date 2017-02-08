Feb 8 Asahi Broadcasting Corp :

* Says it plans to set up two wholly owned subsidiaries in Osaka, as the successor preparatory companies in early April

* Co will transfer its TV broadcasting business and radio broadcasting business to the two successor preparatory companies respectively, and restructure itself into certified broadcasting holding company, effective on April 1, 2018

* Co and two successor preparatory companies will be renamed accordingly effective on April 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7QWUnh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)