BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
Feb 8 Asahi Broadcasting Corp :
* Says it plans to set up two wholly owned subsidiaries in Osaka, as the successor preparatory companies in early April
* Co will transfer its TV broadcasting business and radio broadcasting business to the two successor preparatory companies respectively, and restructure itself into certified broadcasting holding company, effective on April 1, 2018
* Co and two successor preparatory companies will be renamed accordingly effective on April 1, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7QWUnh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months
* Float of Egyptian pounds hits FY results by $6.5 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k5H2ek) Further company coverage: