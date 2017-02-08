BRIEF-Acorda announces positive phase 3 clinical trial results for CVT-301
* Acorda therapeutics inc - span-pd trial met primary endpoint
Feb 8 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Says 6,500 of its 9th series warrants were exercised into 650,000 shares, on Feb. 8, at price of 599 yen per share
* Anthem responds to u.s. District court's decision on acquisition of cigna
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.