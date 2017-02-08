BRIEF-North China Pharma's chairman resigns due to personal reasons
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons
Feb 8 Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says the co's controlling shareholder cut stake in the co to 42.1 percent from 52.0 percent during the period from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/typx9s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons
* Says it signed a 15.53 billion won contract with UNICEF to provide vaccine
* Dec quarter net profit 3.8 million rupees versus 2.6 million rupees year ago