BRIEF-SSH Communications Security to cease giving revenue, earnings guidance
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
Feb 8 Infraware Inc :
* Says it received patent on Feb. 8, for device and method for multicast screen mirroring
* Patent number is 10-2015-0094739
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VVka67
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy
* Q4 net sales 575.9 million Swedish crowns ($65 million)versus 559.2 million crowns year ago