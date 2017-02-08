BRIEF-Vecima sees FY sales $73.5 million to $81.5 million
* Qtrly sales from continuing operations c$20.2 million versus c$24.6 million
Feb 8 Sharp Corp :
* Says its unit Sharp Electronics(Europe) GmbH plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in Fritz Schumacher AG for 17.2 million Swiss franc, on Feb. 8
Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
SAN FRANCISCO/MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian cyber-security experts have scaled back cooperation with Western contacts after one of their number was arrested in Moscow on treason charges, making it harder to fight global online crime, U.S. law-enforcement and industry sources say.